The Philadelphia Eagles will start their road back to the Super Bowl in a few days as they face off against their division rival Dallas Cowboys, in Week 1. It's a much-anticipated matchup, but the hype may have gone down just a little after Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. That means the Eagles won't have to stress too much, and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata had a sigh of relief when he found out about the trade.

“It's just kind of crazy,” Mailata said. “The last four or five years we've played the Dallas Cowboys, we've come up with a game plan [for him] because Micah's a game wrecker. … However, that is a talented D-line and a talented defense, so you have to treat them with the same respect with or without Micah Parsons.”

Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and every team has to plan for him when he's on the field. For the Eagles, they had to do so twice a season, but now, they'll have to switch up the game plan. The Cowboys still have some players to look out for on their defense, but the Eagles' offensive line has been one of the best in the league for some time.

Eagles offensive line ready to dominate this season

Article Continues Below

The Eagles have always been successful in the trenches, and they've been able to keep Jalen Hurts clean and open up the run game for players like Saquon Barkley, who just had a 2,000-yard rushing season last year. Over the past week, they've added some depth to the offensive line, with the first move being by acquiring Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson was on the Eagles last season and served as a swing tackle, and in free agency, he decided to sign with the Jaguars. Things didn't work out, and general manager Howie Roseman got one of his players back.

After that, they signed Kenyon Green to the active roster. Green was a part of the trade that sent C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, and after being hurt and not playing well, the Eagles released and signed him to the practice squad.

Green is now the 12th active offensive lineman on the roster, and they seem to be set at the position for now.