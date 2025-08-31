The Philadelphia Eagles are still making moves on their roster before their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and it looks like they're adding depth to the offensive line, according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

“Eagles officially announce they’ve signed OL Kenyon Green to the active roster and WR Terrace Marshall to the practice squad,” McLane wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles originally acquired Green when they traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Green was supposed to compete for the starting right guard job with Tyler Steen, but he wasn't able to stay healthy and perform. He was then cut and signed to the practice squad, but it looks like he may play as a depth piece for the team, as Willie Lampkin was sent to injured reserve.

With the move, Green is the 12th active offensive lineman on the roster.

Green was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His rookie season wasn't the best, and then he dealt with a shoulder injury in the preseason that kept him out for the 2023 season. He played in 12 games at left guard in 2024. It will be interesting to see if he plays a part in the Eagles title defense this season.

Eagles bulking up offensive line depth

Not only did the Eagles sign Green to active roster, but they traded for Fred Johnson, a player who was on the team last season. Johnson served as a swing tackle for the Eagles in 2024, and then signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason, but things did not work out.

Johnson was back with the Eagles this past week, and he shared his feelings on coming back.

“I'm so excited, so ready, just happy to be back in the city, happy to be back with this team, you know, and continue to keep the train rolling,” Johnson said via Dave Zangaro of NBCS Philly .

“I heard about the trade and I kind of, you know, was like, hey, if I go anywhere else, like, I'd rather go back to the Eagles,” Johson continued. “So, you know, I was super happy, super excited, you know, to my family, to my mom, to my son. And, you know, I was just ready to get out here, almost asked to drive up instead of fly the next morning. So, you know, I was ready to get back.”

The Eagles have always been the best in the trenches, and that's what they'll plan to do again.