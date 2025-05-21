The Tush Push has been one of the most controversial plays in the NFL over the past few seasons. Some have argued that the play is too dangerous and harms player safety. Others have argued that the Tush Push is not a football play at all. Critics of the Tush Push may get their wish as NFL owners will vote on Wednesday about a potential ban of the play. One Eagles legend is coming out in full support of the Tush Push.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce will lobby NFL owners in favor of keeping the Tush Push on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce traveled to Minneapolis on behalf of the Eagles in a last-ditch effort to keep the play from being banned.

The Eagles started using the Tush Push play back in the 2022 NFL season. Kelce's immense strength was one reason why the Eagles liked running the Tush Push.

The Packers submitted a revised proposal that NFL owners will vote about on Wednesday. Green Bay's revised proposal would prevent player from pushing or pulling a runner “in any direction at any time.” It would also prevent lifting a player off his feet.

It seems that a Tush Push ban could impact other plays as well.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce responds to rumors that he retired because of Tush Push

Some around the NFL have suggested that Jason Kelce retired from the NFL because of the Tush Push play.

If you ask Kelce, that couldn't be further from the truth. Kelce responded to those rumors in a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I'll say this, I'm actually going to Minnesota,” Kelce began. “So there were some things said at the last owner's meeting. Some of the owners and coaches hinted at the reason I stopped playing was because of the Tush Push. And that I got hurt on the Tush Push, frequently.”

Kelce did not come right out and say that those rumors are false. However, his additional comments made his position quite clear.

“I'll tell you this right now,” Kelce continued. “I'll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I've got to do is run 80 Tush Pushes to play in the NFL. [I will] do that gladly.”

It will be interesting to see if Kelce's presence in Minneapolis has any impact on saving the Tush Push.