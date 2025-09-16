The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 2-0 after this weekend's Super Bowl rematch victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team hasn't been blowing the opposition out to begin the 2025 year, they are still the team to beat in the NFC until proven otherwise.

Up next for the Eagles is another playoff rematch, this time against the one team that kept things competitive against them last year: The Los Angeles Rams.

Recently, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got 100% real on the challenge that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will present to his defense this week.

“Stafford is one of the most gifted passers you'll ever see, with his experience and their whole offense is based upon running the ball, so it'll be an all-day sucker for us for sure,” said Fangio, per Zach Berman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

A big test for the Eagles

While the Eagles have picked up two wins to start the year, they haven't necessarily been dominant in doing so, having to hang on for dear life to beat a Chiefs team playing without its top two wide receivers last week in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and with Travis Kelce more or less playing for the other team.

There have also been growing concerns about the Eagles' offense and how uninspiring it has looked at times despite the wide array of skill positional talent on the roster.

Still, the Eagles remain arguably the most talented team in the league and will look to put that on display when they welcome in the Rams next week. The Rams have opened up the season at 2-0 with wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and Stafford has played relatively well so far despite concerns about his age and injury history heading into the season.

In any case, the Rams and Eagles are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Philadelphia. The game will be televised nationally by FOX.