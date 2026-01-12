San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is still nursing an ankle injury and did not suit up in the wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He, however, ensured that he made his presence felt by supporting his teammates.

When the 49ers completed the upset, 23-19, to stun everyone at Lincoln Financial Field, Warner could not help but express his excitement.

To recall, the four-time All-Pro said he wished his teammates did not talk smack when they lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game in 2023. Well, it seems it is perfectly fine for him after a win.

“Get y'all rest, Philly! Hahaha DUB CITY!” posted the 29-year-old Warner on X.

It is hard to blame Warner for feeling ecstatic. After all, with San Francisco extending its campaign, the odds of him returning to the field increased.

He has not seen action since Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans were all in for Warner's trolling of the defending champions.

“IT'S TIME, FRED. COME BACK, GOAT,” said @DubsBetterr.

“Can’t wait to have you back, baby!” echoed @RomieINC.

“Soon we will unleash the beast known as Fred Warner,” added @nclay06.

“Can you be good to go for the Super Bowl?” asked @Tippinbets.

“Talk your talk! The Eagles made their choice to face the 49ers, and they definitely paid for it! Dub City!” posted @just1nvest.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said chances are “not very high” that Warner could join practice this week ahead of their meeting against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round.

But based on his post, Warner remains in high spirits, and he will continue to boost the team's morale even if he is sidelined.