The Philadelphia Eagles’ season ended with a thud on Sunday, falling 23-19 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round, but the real drama might have just begun in the locker room.

After a frustrating afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, star receiver A.J. Brown declined to speak with the media. Instead, he made a silent but deafening statement. According to reports, Brown went around the locker room, hugged a bunch of his teammates, and then bounced.

The gesture has immediately set off alarm bells across Philadelphia. In the context of a crushing playoff exit, a silent round of hugs feels less like “see you at OTAs” and uncomfortably close to a goodbye.

Article Continues Below

Brown’s exit capped off a bizarre and turbulent day. Earlier in the game, he was involved in a heated sideline screaming match with head coach Nick Sirianni. After Brown failed to haul in a third-down pass, one of several drops on the day, Sirianni was seen sprinting down the sideline yelling at his receiver, a confrontation that grew so intense that chief security officer Dom DiSandro had to intervene.

The on-field production matched the sideline dysfunction. The Eagles’ offense was anemic, with Jalen Hurts throwing for just 168 yards. Brown, usually the engine of the passing attack, was a non-factor, finishing with a measly three catches for 25 yards.

The 49ers’ defense clamped down in the second half, and the Eagles had no answers. Now, facing a long offseason, the franchise has to address not just the loss but the glaring tension between its head coach and its best playmaker. If Brown’s postgame hugs were indeed a farewell, the Eagles are in for a chaotic winter.