The Philadelphia Eagles’ season came to a screeching halt on Sunday with a 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round, but the scoreboard wasn’t the only thing causing tension at Lincoln Financial Field.

During a frustrating sequence in the second quarter, cameras caught head coach Nick Sirianni and star receiver A.J. Brown getting into a heated exchange on the sideline that required chief security officer Dom DiSandro to step in.

Naturally, the moment set social media ablaze, fueling speculation about internal discord. However, Sirianni was quick to pour cold water on the drama after the game.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, Sirianni clarified the situation, explaining that the interaction wasn’t about a blown play or a schematic disagreement, but simple logistics.

“I was trying to get him off the field because we were about to punt,” Sirianni said. “I love AJ.”

Article Continues Below

The incident occurred after the Eagles’ offense stalled out, forcing a punt. Brown had just failed to haul in a couple of targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts, including a crucial third-down drop that killed the drive.

Visibly frustrated, Brown headed to the sideline where Sirianni met him, animatedly urging him to get off the field to avoid a penalty as the special teams unit rushed on.

In the heat of a playoff battle, emotions run high. While the optics weren't great, especially with “Big Dom” having to play peacemaker, it appears to be a case of competitive fire rather than a locker room fracture.

The 49ers ultimately had the last laugh, rallying in the second half to secure the 23-19 victory and advance to the Divisional Round. The Eagles, meanwhile, head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer, though Sirianni insists his relationship with his WR1 isn’t one of them.