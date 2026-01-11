The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in an all-time Wild Card matchup on Sunday. Their defense was beat up coming into the game, without Maxwell Hairston or Terrell Bernard. They submitted a claim to address the issue, but never reaped the benefits. Darius Slay is technically on the Bills, but he is in Philadelphia supporting the Eagles instead.

Darius Slay — who is technically on the Bills, who are playing right now — is in Philadelphia today to watch the Eagles.

Slay started the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that did not work out. With the Bills' issues, they claimed him off waivers when Pittsburgh ended the experiment. Slay never reported to Orchard Park, but they also never put him back on waivers. So, he is technically a member of the Bills but is not in Jacksonville.

Slay started his career with a great seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, earning an All-Pro nod in 2017. In free agency, he signed with the Eagles, spending five years in Philadelphia. He was key to the Super Bowl victory last season, starting all four games and picking off a pass.

Slay said it was “cold as hell” in Buffalo when asked for a reason why he did not report. But after losing the AFC East this season, the Bills went to warm Jacksonville for their first playoff game. They beat the Jaguars, the first road playoff win of the Josh Allen era, and are back in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles do not need Slay's help in the secondary this season. Their defense has been sensational down the stretch, led by Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell in the back. If Slay returns in 2026, maybe it is for the Eagles. But if they fail to repeat as Super Bowl Champions, defense won't be the reason why.

The Eagles start their Super Bowl defense against the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. With the Bills moving on, maybe the Slay Bowl will be the Super Bowl in February.