When contenders draft, there should not be such a thing as a margin for error. As defending Super Bowl champions, expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles were sky-high entering the 2025 season. An 11-win campaign and another NFC East crown kept the Eagles among the league’s elite. However, an early playoff exit exposed a roster that may be closer to transition than most thought. The PFF mock draft reflects that reality. This is clearly not a rebuild. Philly, though, needs a bit of recalibration to extend their championship window before it quietly closes.

Season recap

Philadelphia’s 2025 season ended with more questions than answers. That's despite an 11-6 record and a second straight NFC East title. The Eagles leaned heavily on a defense that ranked fifth in the league in points allowed. It consistently kept them competitive even when the offense sputtered. That defensive backbone carried the team through stretches where scoring came at a premium.

Offensively, however, the Eagles never fully found rhythm. They finished 19th in points scored and 24th in total yards. Thos are jarring numbers for a team that once defined modern offensive efficiency. Sustaining drives proved difficult, explosive plays were inconsistent, and red-zone execution frequently stalled.

Those issues came to a head in the Wild Card round. Facing the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia’s season ended with a 23-19 loss when the offense failed to convert a crucial fourth-down attempt in the final minute. It wasn’t a blowout, but it reinforced how slim the margin had become.

Draft needs

Defensively, edge rusher and cornerback sit atop the Eagles’ 2026 draft priority list. With Jaelan Phillips and Azeez Ojulari approaching free agency, Philadelphia risks losing key pass-rush juice. That's if replacements aren’t identified early. In the secondary, the need for a reliable outside corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell became glaring as opposing offenses consistently targeted that matchup.

On offense, the clock is ticking at tight end with Dallas Goedert entering free agency. Meanwhile, guard and tackle depth must be reinforced to preserve one of the league’s more physical offensive identities. Wide receiver also remains in play, especially if Jahan Dotson is not retained. Also, we don't know if the AJ Brown-Nick Sirianni thing is real beef.

Holding the No. 23 overall pick and several mid-round selections, GM Howie Roseman once again has flexibility but not the luxury of mistakes.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Eagles' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 23: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston is exactly the kind of receiver that makes sense for where the Eagles are right now. He brings size without stiffness and polish without predictability. Boston wins with release variety against press coverage. He shows the nuance of a receiver who understands leverage and timing. For a big-bodied target, his route breaks are sharp. His ability to decelerate and reaccelerate also allows him to separate in ways most receivers his size simply cannot.

The appeal goes beyond catching the football, though. Boston actively looks to create after the catch. He can turn routine completions into chunk gains. His production dip late in 2024 came once defenses schemed specifically to take him away. That's a quiet compliment that underscores how much respect he commanded.

In Philadelphia, Boston wouldn’t be asked to carry an offense. He’d be asked to stabilize it. His catch radius and contested-catch reliability would give the Eagles a much-needed option when plays break down.

The missing second-round pick

Philadelphia’s absence in Round 2 adds pressure to nail its remaining selections.

Without a second-rounder, the Eagles must maximize value on Day 3. Roseman needs to find players who can contribute early in defined roles. This isn’t unfamiliar territory for him, but it compresses the margin for error. It also elevates the importance of fit and football intelligence over raw upside.

Round 3, pick 68: LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

Taurean York embodies the type of defender Philadelphia has historically valued. Undersized but fearless, York has been the quarterback of Texas A&M’s defense since his true freshman season. His instincts jump off the tape. York diagnoses quickly, takes efficient angles, and finishes tackles with consistency. He’s nimble in coverage, explosive downhill, and relentless between the tackles.

York’s leadership may be his most translatable trait. Coaches trust him. Teammates follow him. Yes, his frame limits some matchup flexibility. That said, his football IQ and effort level make him a strong projection as a long-term MIKE linebacker.

Why this draft reflects Philadelphia’s reality

This mock chases stability over anything else. Boston adds offensive insurance against stagnation. York injects leadership and reliability into the second level of the defense. Neither pick screams overhaul, and that’s the point. Philadelphia isn’t far off from returning to the Super Bowl.

Again, the Eagles are recalibrating after the Niners loss. This draft won’t dominate headlines, but it quietly addresses the exact cracks that ended their season. In Philadelphia, that’s often how championships are won. They do it by fixing tomorrow’s problems before they become today’s regrets.