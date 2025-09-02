It is often said that confidence breeds excellence, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might have an enhanced sense of belief in himself entering the 2025 NFL campaign.

Hurts’ Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs served as a turning point, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The biggest reason why the Eagles can repeat as champions is Jalen Hurts, Russini tweeted. “The reigning Super Bowl MVP has a new mindset and confidence after winning his first Lombardi.”

Across 15 games last season, Hurts tossed 18 touchdowns and also recorded 14 rushing touchdowns. The Houston native was effective in the postseason. Through four contests, he collected 10 total touchdowns.

In a recent appearance on Scoop City, Russini mentioned that the Eagles’ Super Bowl run has allowed Hurts to enter the new season with a more confident mentality.

“Someone close to him shared with me that Jalen [Hurts] views this season so differently than he has every other year because now that he has the ring, it’s a completely different mentality,” Russini said.

Hurts and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni have cultivated a strong working relationship. This dynamic figures to be key if Hurts has designs on progressing further as an elite talent.

“I feel like we’ve always had a really good relationship, and so, it’s just like any relationship that the more time you spend with each other, the more you put into that relationship, the better that relationship is going to be, Sirianni told SB Nation. “So, yeah, I value that relationship that we have together. And, like I said, it’s been growing as we’ve been here, and we’ve worked on it since we’ve been here — we’ve been through ups, we’ve been through downs, as a team, and those are things that continue to help you grow.”

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys during Thursday night’s Week 1 opener.