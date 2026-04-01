The Chicago Bears’ long-running stadium search has entered a decisive phase, with the franchise actively evaluating two primary sites: Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Hammond, Indiana. Now, the Bears CEO Kevin Warren has effectively set a soft deadline for a final decision, stating that it should arrive in late spring or early summer of 2026, likely after the Illinois legislative session concludes on May 31, per a post on X by Patrick Finley.

Warren also revealed that the new stadium is likely to have a see-through transparent roof, similar to venues used by the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. Further, Bears chairman George McCaskey also revealed that the franchise is comfortable with both the sites currently under consideration.

“We're comfortable with either site,” he revealed.

Arlington Heights remains the preferred Illinois option, with the Bears highlighting its 326-acre property footprint, existing rail access, and potential for large-scale infrastructure including parking, tailgating, and surrounding commercial development, per NBC Chicago. The team has owned the land for over three years.

However, progress in Illinois has been slowed by legislative and funding challenges, most notably the state’s failure to commit approximately $850 million in public funding for a Chicago-based lakefront redevelopment project. The city of Chicago, led by Mayor Brandon Johnson, continues to push to retain the team within city limits with Soldier Field currently serving as the largest non-tax revenue generator for the Chicago Park District.

Meanwhile, Indiana has emerged as a serious competitor due to a more streamlined legislative approach. Indiana officials have indicated that discussions with the Bears followed more than two years of stalled negotiations in Illinois, with the state moving aggressively to pass legislation that could provide public funding support.

Still, with McCaskey stating that the ownership remains open to both the sites, the final decision is likely to come down to the financial structure rather than geographic preference. The franchise has explored Arlington Heights as far back as 1975, and has played at Soldier Field since 1971.