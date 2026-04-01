April 1 is a day when you have to stay skeptical of things you see on the internet, especially when it comes to sports. NFL teams have already tried to pull some jokes, with the Cleveland Browns hilariously posting a fake picture of new helmets, and players have also joined in on the fun, with Von Miller looking to fool fans with free agency news.

The veteran linebacker posted a photoshopped picture of himself saying that he's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, with the caption saying, “Sin City let’s get crazy!”

He also tagged Maxx Crosby and Tom Brady.

Real fans of Miller know this is a joke because not too long ago on his podcast, he shared that he would never sign with the Raiders because of his allegiance to the Denver Broncos.

“If I'm going to go to the AFC West, it's got to be the Denver Broncos,” Miller said. “Like what? Me playing the Denver Broncos twice a year? I don't think it's nothing that I can do to really take away from my legacy that I've already done with the Denver Broncos, but that: Going to the Raiders… That's really the only thing that could make the Denver Broncos fanbase, Broncos Country, not love me no more.”

Some Raiders were probably excited when they saw the post from Miller, but now they may hate him even more when they find out it's a joke.

It's still uncertain where Miller will be playing this season, as he most recently suited up for the Washington Commanders last season. He noted on the Rich Eisen Show that he would welcome a reunion with the team.

“I'm a loyal guy. I would love to stay with the Washington Commanders,” Miller said. “I fell in love with my teammates there. I love the way they run the organization. Adam Peters is great, Coach Quinn is great. I would love to be a Washington Commander.”