Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley broke out of his early-season slump to rush for 150 yards and a 65-yard touchdown run on the second play of Philadelphia's 38-20 win over the New York Giants. Barkley had to leave the game early with a groin injury, but insists he will be ready to play in a playoff rematch against the Green Bay Packers after the bye week, according to beat reporter Eliot Shorr Parks.

The defending Super Bowl champions were in a revenge spot following their surprising 17-point loss in New York two weeks ago. The defeat marked Philadelphia's second-straight loss, but they have since responded with back-to-back wins to improve to 6-2.

Philadelphia's offense has been scrutinized throughout the season, with star WR A.J. Brown sending cryptic messages about his frustration with the lack of opportunities to shine in the passing game. Barkley's struggles have also figured prominently in the narrative.

Before Sunday's explosion, Barkley had failed to rush for 100 yards in a game this season. His previous high came in a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he put up 88 yards in a 20-17 victory.

Barkley's breakout game helps the Eagles keep pace for homefield advantage in the NFC Playoffs. They are currently tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the best record in the conference. The top-heavy NFC has seven teams within a game of each other for the top spot. This certainly sets the stage for a compelling race in the season's stretch run.

Green Bay is among those NFC contenders with legitimate aspirations of getting the coveted bye for the postseason. That makes their Week 10 Monday Night showdown a critical game for tiebreaker purposes. During their run to Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia took out the Packers in the Super Wildcard Round. Barkley rushed for 119 yards in the 22-10 win.