The performer during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance who held up a “Gaza, Sudan' flag will not face charges. According to a statement obtained by AP, the NFL announced on Sunday that the cast member had concealed the flag, and “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.” The person has now been issued a lifetime ban from all league stadiums and events.

Roc Nation, the entertainment company behind the halftime show, stated through the NFL to AP that the flag display was unplanned. The banner featured black stripes inspired by the flags of Sudan and Palestine, along with the word “SUDAN” displayed prominently.

A performer, one of many dancers dressed in matching black sweats, held the banner high while standing on the roof of a car in which several of the dancers during the performance came out of at the start of the show. The performer then leaped off the stage, and sprinted across the field, but was quickly intercepted by several men in suits.

According to a statement from the New Orleans police department obtained by the Daily Mail, the performer involved in the incident was “detained” and “ejected from the stadium,” but no arrest or summons was made.

The police declined to name the individual removed from the venue. However, Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, a YouTuber known for discussing politics and his experiences as a Muslim in the U.S. on his Open Book Platform channel, identified himself as the ejected performer in a conversation with the Daily Mail.

Nantambu said to the Daily Mail that he had been hired to participate in Lamar’s show about two weeks before the Super Bowl. He stated that Kendrick Lamar was not aware of his planned protest during the performance.