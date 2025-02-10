Before the Super Bowl, fans wondered if Kendrick Lamar would perform his Grammy-winning Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” Not only did K.Dot include a portion of the track in his set, but he may have taken another shot at Drake. During his electrifying performance at Super Bowl LIX, the camera zoomed out to capture tennis icon Serena Williams crip walking front and center, staring directly into the lens.

Drake and Williams have a long history. Rumors once linked them romantically, and when the Toronto rapper’s 100-gigabyte data leak surfaced last year, a video confirmed he had written his 2016 track “Too Good” about the tennis icon.

Serena Williams and Drake's relationship

Reports linked Drake and Williams from 2011 to 2015, and she later was also referenced in his 2013 track “Worst Behavior.” Now married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Williams recently danced to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and poked fun at Drake during the 2024 ESPYs.“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” she joked before dancing to the same part of “Not Like Us” she performed during the halftime show.

Williams, also a Compton native, was a natural fit for Lamar’s tribute to his hometown. While the performance primarily featured SZA and Samuel L. Jackson as special guests, Williams caught fans’ attention—not just for her dance moves, but for her unexpected presence on stage.

Fan reactions to Williams appearance during Kendrick Lamar's performance

Fans quickly caught on to the shade Lamar threw at Drake during his performance, “kendrick bringing out serena williams to crip walk after drake stalked that woman publicly for years … is the definition of chaotic good,” said one fan.

Another fan used the moment to take a jab at the Kansas City Chiefs, who had struggled offensively before halftime saying, “Serena crip walked for 4 seconds and gained more yards than the Chiefs in the entire first half.”

“Serena was the best part of the whole show!” another fan remarked.

In a backstage video shared on social media after the halftime show, Williams joked, “Man, I did not Crip Walk like that in Wimbledon. Ooo! I would've been fined!”

While Williams has cemented her legacy on numerous global stages, her Super Bowl cameo gave her a moment the professional tennis world never could. During her playing days, as X (formerly Twitter) user @notdanilu pointed out, the GOAT faced media criticism for Crip Walking after a Wimbledon victory. This performance allowed her to reclaim that moment with confidence—sporting an outfit reminiscent of what she wore back then.