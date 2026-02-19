Throughout the offseason, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown will find himself in countless trade rumors. However, actually acquiring the star from Philadelphia will be much easier said than done.

Four analysts at ESPN tried their best, drawing up hypothetical trades for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. While the Eagles may be open to a deal, their colleague Tim McManus shut down all offers.

“Why would I want to make these teams better and mine worse? That has essentially been Roseman's public stance on the situation,” McManus said. “Brown is the type of player you try to acquire, not get rid of — and it makes total sense. So if I'm the Eagles here, I'm going to do everything in my power to make the situation work — and so long as the hope outweighs the doubt, I'm rejecting all four proposals.”

Brown was clearly disgruntled with Philadelphia's offense all season. The Eagles did bring in a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion. However, it may not be enough to mend the the clearly broken relationship between player and team.

Still, if the Eagles were to actually trade Brown they would get a sizable return in any deal. For any of Philadelphia's struggles. Brown is still considered one of the premier wide receivers in the league. He would instantly bolster any offense.

That includes the Eagles, which is why Philadelphia has been reluctant to trade him. At some point though, the franchise and Brown must come together on a resolution about the wide receiver's future.