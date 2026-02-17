Maybe the Philadelphia Eagles can fix their problems internally. Or maybe they need to trade star receiver AJ Brown. ESPN has it figured out, sending Brown to the Broncos in a blockbuster trade scenario.

Here’s the proposed deal, according to ESPN.

Broncos get: WR A.J. Brown, 2026 fifth-round pick. Eagles get: CB Riley Moss, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick,” Bill Barnwell wrote.

It’s a substantial trade offer.

Would the Eagles be willing to deal AJ Brown?

Barnwell seems to think so, saying that Brown’s situation with the team is tenuous. But he left himself wiggle room.

“I would argue that there's a better chance of the star wide receiver sticking with Philadelphia for another year than some might think,” Barnwell wrote.

Finances enter the picture. The Eagles would have $43.5 million in dead money on their hands if they trade Brown to another team before June 1. But the bigger issue may be that the Eagles wouldn’t get a Brown-level return with him coming off his least-productive season since leaving the Titans after the 2021 season.

“The bigger concern for (Eagles VP Howie) Roseman is that he would be trading Brown away at the lowest point of his potential value,” Barnwell wrote. “There were on- and off-field frustrations, culminating in a playoff loss where Brown dropped multiple passes and argued with coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline. It wasn't the sort of season that would thrill potential trade partners.”

Moss would be a decent get for the Eagles. He led the NFL in 2025 with 19 passes defended. And he also totaled 80 tackles. But his PFF overall grade of 64.9 ranked only 49th in the NFL among 114 cornerbacks.

Would the Broncos give up a second-round pick in a deal for an age-29-season receiver with character issues? Considering the Cowboys only had to part with a third-round pick for a similar character-question player, the Broncos might not give up a second-rounder and Moss to get Brown.