The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2025 training camp with a new quarterback, a retooled offense, and a roster brimming with both promise and uncertainty. Under the aggressive leadership of general manager Omar Khan, the Steelers have made it clear that no player is untouchable if it means improving the team’s long-term outlook. As the dust settles from a busy offseason, one name stands out as the most obvious trade candidate, running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

When the Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, the move was met with optimism. The NFL had just introduced major changes to the kickoff rules, and Patterson, arguably the greatest kick returner in league history, was expected to be a difference-maker. He brought with him a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, versatility as a runner and receiver, and a reputation as a locker room leader.

However, Patterson’s first year in Pittsburgh failed to live up to expectations. He managed just 135 rushing yards on 32 carries and averaged a modest 21.8 yards per kick return, with no touchdowns in either phase. The Steelers finished last in the NFL in kick return average, and injuries and declining speed further limited Patterson’s impact. Off the field, he voiced frustration about his usage and even minor slights, such as the lack of a birthday acknowledgment on social media.

Why Cordarrelle Patterson Is the Most Obvious Trade Candidate

The case for trading Patterson is rooted in both performance and roster dynamics. At 34 years old, Patterson’s best days are behind him, and his production has steadily declined over the past two seasons. His versatility, once his calling card, is now matched or exceeded by younger, cheaper options on the roster. Jaylen Warren is set to take on a starter’s workload, while Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell are expected to play significant roles. Both Gainwell and Warren have also shown more explosiveness and reliability as returners, making Patterson’s special teams value redundant.

Financially, the Steelers can save nearly $2.85 million against the cap by moving on from Patterson before the season starts. While his contract isn’t a major burden, every dollar counts as the team looks to extend key young players and potentially add depth elsewhere. The Steelers’ willingness to part with even minor contributors for cap relief is well documented, and Patterson’s salary stands out compared to other depth options.

Perhaps most importantly, there simply isn’t a clear role for Patterson on the 2025 Steelers. He barely participated in OTAs, spending more time mingling in the locker room than competing on the field. With a crowded backfield and a renewed emphasis on competition, the coaching staff appears ready to give younger players every opportunity to earn roster spots. Unless Patterson shows a dramatic resurgence in preseason, his path to meaningful snaps is all but blocked.

Article Continues Below

Who Might Want Patterson?

Despite his diminished role in Pittsburgh, Patterson’s reputation as a do-it-all weapon still holds value around the league. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, have been floated as a logical destination. Andy Reid is renowned for maximizing versatile offensive players, and the Chiefs could use a veteran presence to complement Isiah Pacheco and bolster their special teams. Patterson’s experience and leadership could also appeal to other contenders seeking depth and playoff-tested talent.

Given his age and recent production, the Steelers would not command a significant return, likely a late Day 3 draft pick or a swap for another depth player. Still, this would be preferable to simply releasing him, as it would free up cap space and allow both sides to move forward.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s time in Pittsburgh appears to be nearing its end. While his signing once seemed like a savvy move to capitalize on new kickoff rules and add veteran depth, the reality is that the Steelers have outgrown the need for his services. Younger, more explosive players are ready to take the reins, and the team’s financial priorities make holding onto Patterson an unnecessary luxury.

Trading Patterson would be a win-win, the Steelers gain roster flexibility and cap relief, while Patterson gets a chance to contribute elsewhere, perhaps even with a contender chasing a Super Bowl. As training camp approaches, all signs point to Cordarrelle Patterson as the most obvious trade candidate on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.

If a deal materializes, it would mark the end of a brief but intriguing chapter in Pittsburgh. For Patterson, a trade could provide one final opportunity to showcase his skills and leadership on a playoff-caliber roster. For the Steelers, it’s simply the next step in a youth-driven, future-focused rebuild.