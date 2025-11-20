The 2025 season hangs in the balance for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati is 3-7 heading into Week 12 and just a few more losses could end their season. But the possibility that QB Joe Burrow could return soon is giving the entire organization some hope.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor went on 700WLW Cincinnati New Radio on Thursday morning and made a revealing remark about Burrow.

Taylor said he doesn't know if Burrow is playing on Sunday, saying “I'm not there yet” on a decision, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of schedule, which has sparked hope in Bengals fans that he could return soon.

“It was somewhat of a surprise yesterday for the Bengals that Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice,” Rapoport said on Thursday via Good Morning Football. “…It sounds like it went well.”

The veteran quarterback's ability to participate in a second consecutive practice could be huge towards determining if he'll play on Sunday.

“The key here is how does Joe Burrow come back today? Is he sore? Is he able to be a full participant in practice? No one from the Bengals, no one involved in the situation at all, has said [Burrow] is not playing on Sunday,” Rapoport added. “I've asked, no one has said that. So right not it is at least theoretically possible.”

Should the Bengals risk playing Joe Burrow in Week 12?

Burrow clearly wants to get back on the field this season, regardless of what Cincinnati's record is.

But should the Bengals give in to Burrow's demands? Even if they are hopelessly outside of playoff contention?

It is understandable that Cincinnati wants to create some momentum that they can carry into next season. And if that gives them a chance for an unlikely playoff berth this winter, all the better.

But a Week 12 game against an elite Patriots defense, while Ja'Marr Chase is out with a suspension, may not be the best opportunity to test Burrow's health.

It will be fascinating to track Burrow's health over the next few days to see if Cincinnati forces him back into the lineup.

The Bengals host the Patriots on Sunday at 1PM ET.