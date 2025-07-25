Every summer, Latrobe transforms from a quiet Pennsylvania town into a pressure cooker for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. This year, though, the stakes are as high as they’ve been in a decade. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer treading water with journeymen quarterbacks or half-baked plans. They’ve gone all in. The arrival of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has lit a fire under the organization. However, with championship buzz comes urgency. For all the optimism swirling around Rodgers’ black-and-gold debut, there’s one critical issue the team must resolve if it wants to contend.

Rodgers Era Begins at Full Throttle

What will the Steelers' offense look like with Rodgers under center? Training camp is about to offer the first real glimpse.

For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh opens camp with a veteran quarterback headlining the storyline. Last year, it was Russell Wilson. That said, a calf strain on day one stalled any meaningful evaluation. This time, it's Rodgers, fully in command and free from any quarterback controversy. Mason Rudolph remains in the mix, but Rodgers, fresh off an Achilles tear and potentially entering his final NFL season, is clearly QB1.

Still, the transition has been anything but smooth. Rodgers didn’t arrive until just before June minicamp and was limited to individual work. He never took part in full-team sessions, too. That makes the start of camp the first true test of how well he fits into Arthur Smith’s offense. Fans will also see how quickly chemistry can build with his new supporting cast.

That cast has changed significantly. George Pickens is gone, dealt to Dallas in a surprising move that made room for a more experienced receiving corps. In steps DK Metcalf, who was acquired via trade and expected to be Rodgers’ top option. He is flanked by tight end Pat Freiermuth and rookie burner Roman Wilson. Add in Jaylen Warren in the backfield, and Pittsburgh’s offense has the talent to be explosiv. That's assuming Rodgers can stay upright long enough to make it go.

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Pittsburgh Steelers must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

Fragile Foundation

If there’s one variable that could undo the Steelers’ ambitious 2025 plans, it’s the offensive tackle situation.

To put it plainly: this line has potential. However, it’s not battle-tested. The tackle duo of Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu brings first-round pedigree, but not consistency. Jones, drafted in 2023, struggled on the right side last season. He is now being asked to make the leap and protect Rodgers’ blind side at left tackle. His move means Fautanu, last year’s first-round selection, will slide into the starting right tackle spot. That's despite logging just 49 total snaps as a rookie.

That’s a lot of trust being placed in two players under the age of 25, especially when the quarterback they’re protecting is 41.

Jones is clearly a physical specimen with high upside. His footwork, athleticism, and aggression flashed in spurts last season. That said, protecting Rodgers isn’t about flashes. It’s about discipline, awareness, and communication. Fautanu, for his part, was praised during the draft process for his technique and attitude. There’s no substitute for experience, though. Pittsburgh also doesn’t have time for a learning curve.

Behind them? There’s very little proven depth. Dan Moore Jr, the man Jones is replacing, struggled with consistency and penalties. Veteran swing tackles like Chukwuma Okorafor are no longer on the roster. If either starter falters or gets injured, the Steelers could be scrambling midseason.

One Hit Away from Disaster

This is the heart of the issue. The 2025 Steelers are structured around one premise: Rodgers can elevate this offense to contender status. That assumption holds only if he stays upright.

Rodgers is no stranger to avoiding pressure, but his mobility isn’t what it once was. Coming off a torn Achilles, he can’t be expected to bail out his protection week after week. Even if his arm remains elite, his body simply won’t hold up under relentless pressure.

That’s why this camp is so critical. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer has to fast-track the development of his young tackles while fostering chemistry across the unit. Fortunately, there’s a strong anchor at center in Zach Frazier. He is the 2024 second-round pick who’s already drawing rave reviews. However, the line’s success will hinge on whether Jones and Fautanu can take major leaps forward in a short span of time.

Can the Steelers Weather the Storm?

The AFC North is no place for an unstable offensive line. The Bengals, Ravens, and Browns all boast top-tier pass rushers. TJ Watt may wreak havoc in practice, but that’s nothing compared to the gauntlet Pittsburgh will face from September onward. If the Steelers want Rodgers to finish the season standing, they’ll need to fix this flaw now, not later.

There are contingency options. A veteran signing could still be in play if camp struggles persist. There’s also the chance someone like Dylan Cook or a surprise UDFA steps up. But those are gambles, not solutions.

The best-case scenario? Jones emerges as a dominant left tackle, Fautanu locks down the right side, and Rodgers operates behind the most stable Pittsburgh line since the Roethlisberger era. But if cracks start to form early in camp, the Steelers’ dream season could come crashing down before it even begins.