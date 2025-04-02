The Pittsburgh Steelers have traditionally built their roster through the draft and strategic trades rather than flashy free-agent acquisitions. However, in the 2025 offseason, they took a bold approach. They made waves with one of the biggest trades in recent memory by landing DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. Sure, that blockbuster deal dominated headlines. However, a lesser-known signing could prove just as crucial in the long run. As free agency dust settles, one move quietly stands out as Pittsburgh’s most underrated addition—running back Kenneth Gainwell. The former Philadelphia Eagle may not have been the biggest name on the market, but his skill set makes him an ideal fit for the Steelers’ evolving offense.

Assessing the Steelers’ 2025 Free Agency Moves

The Steelers’ offensive roster saw significant changes this offseason. These showed a shift in their approach. DK Metcalf, in particular, gives Pittsburgh a dangerous deep threat. Remember that he has led the league in end-zone targets since entering the NFL. Meanwhile, George Pickens stands to benefit from defenses focusing on Metcalf.

The biggest question remains: who will be delivering the ball? With Justin Fields departing for the Jets and Russell Wilson now with the Giants, the Steelers must find a reliable quarterback to capitalize on their upgraded receiving corps. Given their win-now mindset, they are likely targeting a veteran pocket passer. Additionally, they placed a tender on Jaylen Warren, a crucial move following Najee Harris’ departure to the Chargers. Warren, who boasts a career average of 5.4 yards per touch, remains a key piece in the backfield rotation.

Yes, defense remained the Steelers’ strength last season. That said, their offensive upgrades position them to build on their early-season success rather than faltering as they did down the stretch. Pittsburgh’s approach to free agency balanced aggression with fiscal responsibility. As such, Kenneth Gainwell’s addition exemplifies a savvy, under-the-radar move that could yield significant benefits in the upcoming campaign.

Here we'll try to look at the player who is the Pittsburgh Steelers' sneakiest signing during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

Why Kenneth Gainwell Was a Steal

With Harris departing in free agency, the Steelers' backfield is now open for competition. As it stands, Warren and Gainwell are expected to share duties. However, the team could still make additional moves in the draft.

Gainwell’s potential has been somewhat overshadowed by his limited workload over the past four seasons (280 carries). However, Pittsburgh is likely to utilize him in an RB2 role. He could also easily transition into a starting spot if the primary back struggles or suffers an injury.

Gainwell’s versatility makes him a perfect fit for the Steelers’ evolving offensive approach. As a reliable third-down back, he provides a much-needed receiving threat out of the backfield. His experience in Philadelphia’s run-pass option-heavy offense could also prove valuable in Pittsburgh. This is particularly true if the team opts for a young quarterback who benefits from quick, high-percentage throws. Yes, Harris had been the Steelers’ workhorse. That said, Gainwell’s presence offers the ability to keep the lead back fresh while adding a dynamic, unpredictable element to the offense.

The Hidden Value of Gainwell’s Role

One of Pittsburgh’s most persistent challenges in recent seasons has been offensive inconsistency. Sure, their defense has remained elite. Still, the offense has struggled to sustain drives and generate explosive plays. Gainwell may not be a marquee name, but he has the potential to quietly address multiple issues at once. His pass-blocking ability adds another layer of protection for whoever takes the reins at quarterback. At the same time, his route-running makes him a legitimate asset in short-yardage situations.

Additionally, Gainwell’s postseason experience with the Eagles is an underrated asset. He played a key role in Philadelphia’s playoff runs. He proved that he can thrive in high-pressure situations. That kind of mentality is exactly what Pittsburgh needs as it looks to cement itself as a serious AFC contender. Gainwell’s ability to step up in crucial moments only enhances the value of this signing. This is especially true for a Steelers team aiming for a deep playoff push.

Final Thought

While Kenneth Gainwell’s signing didn’t generate the same buzz as the DK Metcalf trade, it could prove to be one of the Steelers’ most important moves of the offseason. His versatility, pass-catching ability, and playoff experience make him an excellent addition to Pittsburgh’s offense, providing much-needed depth and flexibility in the backfield. If Gainwell thrives in his role, this under-the-radar signing could turn into one of the savviest free-agent pickups of 2025. With a fortified roster and a balanced offensive attack, the Steelers are setting themselves up for a strong push in a highly competitive AFC landscape.