After a disappointing end to the 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their quarterback situation heading into 2025 appears to be a bit tricky. The Steelers have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both positioned to hit free agency in the 2025 offseason, meaning they must sign one — or both — to an extension. However, there's a possibility that Wilson would return to Pittsburgh next season, per Adam Schefter.

“Returning to Pittsburgh is a possibility, despite the fact that many have speculated that it’s not likely. There have been ongoing conversations between Russell Wilson and the organization about what to do in the future,” Schefter said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t work out. Clearly, he’s scheduled to become a free agent, but returning to Pittsburgh remains a possibility for Russell Wilson, as it does for Justin Fields — the other quarterback.

“The Steelers have made it very clear they'd like to bring back one of those two quarterbacks. They’ve spoken to Russell. They’ll be talking to Justin Fields, but there will be a market for Justin Fields. A number of teams interested in him, and we’ll see whether or not that includes Pittsburgh in his future.”

So, as Schefter claimed, the Steelers would prefer to bring back just one of the two quarterbacks between Wilson and Fields.

Both played well enough to have winning records when they got their respective times to start for the Steelers, however, Wilson carried the team further than Fields did.

When looking at both of their market values coming into 2025, Wilson holds a much higher price tag than Fields, per Spotrac.

Russell Wilson (36 years old): two-year, $77.5-million contract

Justin Fields (25 years old): one-year, $6.4-million contract

So, while the Steelers could name Fields the starter if they want to keep their checkbooks lighter, Wilson could be the choice if they want a quarterback who has more experience.

However, there's also a third option that includes neither Wilson nor Fields, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“It’s possible another veteran quarterback becomes available that would entice the Steelers into moving on from both players. Otherwise, Pittsburgh is likely to have Wilson or Fields back on a short-term deal while also continuing to seek a long-term answer, potentially through the draft.”

Given the quarterbacks who will likely hit free agency in 2025, the Steelers would choose between Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke, and a few other veteran options.

It's not the best time to need a quarterback, given free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, if they can, it's understandable why they'd prefer to bring back either Wilson or Fields.