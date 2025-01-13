The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like a strong AFC contender at 10-3 overall with four regular season games left. The Baltimore Ravens, though, capped another letdown finish for the Steelers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh's 28-14 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium delivered the Steelers' fifth consecutive loss. Even worse for Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson and company, the franchise still hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

So who deserves the blame for the latest postseason debacle? Time to see if Tomlin, Wilson, or other Steelers should take accountability for this latest defeat.

Mike Tomlin continues to get out-schemed

Tomlin shared this admission postgame that didn't sit well with Pittsburgh fans. The Steelers head coach described Lamar Jackson as the “x-factor” who wore down his team.

But this is a longtime defensive coach admitting this. Let alone a head coach known for producing elite pass rushes. And Tomlin was facing Jackson for the third time this season — but still failed to adjust his plan of attack versus the Ravens All-Pro.

Tomlin has a new problem on his hands. The Super Bowl winning head coach is getting out-coached and out-schemed come playoff time. Rival coach John Harbaugh is the latest to one up him. Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills out-smarted Tomlin one year ago. Even three-time Super Bowl champ Andy Reid has created more aggressive plans compared to Tomlin.

The head coach of 18 seasons is credited for consistently winning during the regular season. But Tomlin is continuing to lose his grip on elite status among the NFL head coaching fraternity. Tomlin must take a new hard look in the mirror and figure out how to recapture his playoff mojo. It may need to come in the form of aggressive decision making — from retooling his staff to figuring out his 2025 roster.

Steelers run defense delivered huge letdown

This falls onto Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Baltimore gashed and shredded this run defense with an astonishing 299 rushing yards.

They still allowed this output against an offense they game plan against twice a year. All the more reason why the blame lands on the desk of Austin then Tomlin.

The Steelers even brought the league's sixth-best run defense over to the Ravens' house — and still couldn't contain Baltimore.

Najee Harris likely played final Steelers game after playoff disappointment

Pittsburgh's ground game didn't fare any better. That's a unit supposed to be led by past Pro Bowler Najee Harris.

The RB1 now looks like he's being led to the exit doors in the Steel City. Harris settled for a dismal 17 yards on just six carries.

The '21 first rounder has struggled to recapture his rookie form. Harris hasn't surpassed 1,045 yards since that year. He even ends the year on a 10-game streak of failing to top 100 yards. The unrestricted free agent needs a change of scenery, even despite four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Saturday is proof Pittsburgh needs to get younger and faster in the backfield.

Quarterback experiment failed to end playoff skid

Russell Wilson came on board to reignite the QB position. Justin Fields arrived via trade to provide an upgraded backup, with potential for the future.

This experiment, however, failed to end Pittsburgh's playoff skid in the end. Now both face a nebulous future with the Steelers.

Wilson and Fields are among 14 free agents this offseason for the Steelers. The former will be 37 during the 2025 season and only went 6-5 as a starter. Wilson also finished with his worst yardage output of his career at 2,482. The latter QB produced a 4-2 mark with five touchdowns and only one interception. Yet Fields could draw intrigue from other teams in the free agency market.

Regardless, Pittsburgh rearranged its QB room following its disappointing playoff loss to the Bills last year. They look like they need to reset the QB room again after this loss.