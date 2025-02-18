The Pittsburgh Steelers have a difficult decision to make at quarterback. Pittsburgh is torn between standing behind Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Steelers used both of those quarterbacks in the 2024 season, to mixed results. While Pittsburgh did make the postseason, the team's offense just never looked too vibrant. The Steelers bowed to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Steelers are apparently facing lots of division within the organization about who to start. It doesn't appear that the team will be able to hold on to both quarterbacks. Fields has spoken in the past that he wants to be a starter for an NFL team. Wilson has been rumored to be heading to the Las Vegas Raiders if Pittsburgh doesn't keep him.

The Steelers enter 2025 with very high expectations

Pittsburgh is one of the most successful franchises historically in the NFL. The Steelers haven't had a losing season since Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007.

The problem is that the Steelers haven't really contended for years either, in the league. While the Steelers have been able to stay above .500, they haven't won a Super Bowl since the 2008 season. The team last played for a Super Bowl championship in the 2010 campaign.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the squad has not been able to figure out who will be their next great quarterback. After the 2023 season, Pittsburgh parted ways with all of their play callers. The team brought in Fields and Wilson, with Wilson considered the no. 1 option at quarterback.

Wilson started the 2024 season injured. Fields stepped in and won his first three games as starter, to lead the team to a 3-0 record. Pittsburgh then started to struggle, as the defense was leaned on too much to win games. The Steelers essentially went .500 the rest of the season entering the postseason with four losses in a row.

It didn't get any better in the postseason, as the Steelers got stomped by the Ravens. Mike Tomlin received a torrent of criticism and anger from Steelers fans. He certainly needs to compete for a title in 2025, for the team's fans to be satisfied.

Tomlin will make decisions in the upcoming weeks having a major impact on that success. The Steelers and their fans are waiting anxiously to see what the team does at quarterback. Pittsburgh has some offensive weapons like George Pickens and an effective quarterback seems to be what the franchise is truly craving.