The Pittsburgh Steelers are strapping themselves in for a turbulent offseason. Following their 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, questions have been raised about Mike Tomlin's future as the Steelers' head coach.

One of the recent rumors has been a potential idea to trade Tomlin. While it's not completely out of the realm of possibility for the Steelers, it appears that the chances are slim, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

“Why would Tomlin want to agree to a trade? He could simply refuse, forcing the team to perhaps change its plans in a different way,” Florio wrote on Sunday. “Then, if the Steelers would fire him, he’d be able to take another job right away unencumbered by his new team giving up a first-round pick or more. Or he could take a year off with full pay and have his pick of open jobs in 2026.”

Pittsburgh is also expected to bring him back for a 19th season. Tomlin has a career record of 183-107-2 as head coach of the Steelers.

Steelers could still explore options with Mike Tomlin

While it seems more likely for the moment that Tomlin would prefer to stick around, or consider taking a year off in the NFL, there could be a small window open for a trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders were mentioned on Monday as a team that could be in the running for a Tomlin deal, according to Cory Woodruff of USA Today, (via Matthew Schmidt of SI.com).

“Mark Davis hasn’t fielded a consistent winner in years. Tomlin could give the Raiders a bona fide superstar on the sideline who could bring the wins back to the franchise,” . “While Las Vegas might just prefer a hire that doesn’t require a trade, you can’t rule this out if it’s even remotely possible.”

The Steelers have Tomlin under contract until 2027, so given his value, the asking price from another franchise would be gargantuan.