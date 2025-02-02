The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an interesting decision to make this offseason. Pittsburgh will have to decide which direction they want to go with the quarterback position.

Last offseason, the Steelers did a ton of work on the position. They started by cleaning house, getting rid of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky — all three of the quarterbacks on the roster at this time last year. The Steelers did not waste much time replacing them, signing veteran Russell Wilson during free agency. Pittsburgh did not stop there, trading with Chicago to acquire QB Justin Fields as well.

Wilson was the presumed starter heading into the regular season. However, he suffered a calf injury that kept him out multiple weeks to start the season. That thrust Fields into action right away in Week 1.

Both quarterbacks shined during the 2024 season, collectively leading the Steelers to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

Justin Fields played on the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and is now set to become a free agent. This will be the first chance in his career to get a huge payday.

But which teams could be interested in Justin Fields? Is it realistic for Fields to become a starting quarterback during the 2025 NFL season?

Below we will rank the top three best free agency destinations for Justin Fields ahead of the new NFL calendar year in March.

1. The Giants could add QB as insurance ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Giants are on the search for their next franchise quarterback. New York holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it is possible that a quarterback falls into their lap. They could also trade up and get their guy.

However, adding someone like Fields could make sense for New York both now and in the future.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen know that they are on a tight leash and probably playing for their jobs in 2025. While it makes sense to draft a rookie, it is entirely possible that neither of the top options (Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders) are ready to play in Week 1.

In that scenario, having a veteran like Justin Fields would give New York a starting option in Week 1. The Giants could even be in the market for a long-term backup quarterback, which puts a long-term contract on the table.

The Giants come in at No. 1 in this ranking because of the possibility of Fields legitimately winning the starting job and holding onto it.

2. Could Justin Fields make the perfect bridge QB in Cleveland?

Everyone knows that the Browns are in a terrible position at quarterback thanks to Deshaun Watson.

Controversy aside, the Deshaun Watson trade has been a disaster for Cleveland. Watson has played poorly over the past three seasons, failing to play a full season over that span and never amassing more than 1,200 passing or 10 touchdowns per season. To make matters worse, Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury. This will push his recovery into the 2025 regular season.

Watson's fully-guaranteed contract makes it difficult for Cleveland to find a replacement. Cleveland is currently ~$30 million over the salary cap according to Over the Cap. They do have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could draft a rookie quarterback this April.

That being said, a veteran like Justin Fields could be a solid addition alongside a rookie QB. Fields will likely be pretty cheap to acquire as a quarterback, making him an ideal bridge option.

In this scenario, Fields would benefit by getting another bite at the apple as a starting quarterback. That opportunity may not last the entire season, but it could increase his value and earn Fields a chance to sign with another team in the future.

Meanwhile, the Browns could benefit by adding a quarterback with multiple seasons of starting experience who can play right away in 2025.

3. Pittsburgh could do worse than Justin Fields at quarterback in 2025

This may not be the most exciting answer, but Pittsburgh should absolutely be in the mix for Justin Fields.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, both Fields and Wilson are not under contract for the 2025 season. To make matters worse, Pittsburgh does not have a clear path to another starting quarterback.

The Steelers have roughly $40 million in cap space heading into the offseason, not enough to compete for a top free agent QB. They also hold the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That puts them too far down the board to grab a quarterback in the first round. This year's draft class is weak at QB, so it doesn't make sense to trade up either.

At the very least, the Steelers need to consider bringing Fields back on a one-year contract. Otherwise, they may be stuck in quarterback purgatory for the 2025 season.