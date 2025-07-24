Newly arrived Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't take long to grab headlines on his first day of training camp — and this time, it wasn't about his shirts. While fans welcomed him warmly at Saint Vincent College, Rodgers' debut team-period pass was intercepted by two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, sparking a wave of reactions from teammates and fans.

The play unfolded quickly: Rodgers dropped back and looked for DK Metcalf on a crossing route, but Queen read the play perfectly and jumped the route to snag the interception. The moment triggered loud cheers from the defensive sideline and visible surprise from the crowd in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The pick wasn't just a highlight — it sent a clear message that Pittsburgh's defense is ready to make an impact from Day 1. Queen is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he tallied over 120 tackles and earned a Pro Bowl nod. His early showing in camp only adds to the growing expectations for the Steelers' revamped defense.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is still adjusting to his new environment. At 41 years old, he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June following his departure from the New York Jets. Despite having the lowest interception percentage in NFL history, at 1.4%, he wasn't immune to a rocky start.

The mistake came during his first full-team rep, but before that, Rodgers had already been working with Metcalf in individual drills. The two have been building chemistry since offseason throwing sessions at UCLA and in Malibu, following the trade that brought Metcalf from Seattle.

“DK is a lead-by-example guy,” Rodgers said in June on The Pat McAfee Show. “He's a big reason I'm in Pittsburgh.”

Despite the shaky opening, Rodgers is expected to steady Pittsburgh's offense and help guide the team back to the playoffs. His leadership will be critical for a unit still coming together, and his connection with Metcalf is expected to play a significant role.

