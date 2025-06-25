The Pittsburgh Steelers were determined to have Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback in 2025. The team passed on potential starters that were available during free agency and then opted to hold off on drafting a QB until the sixth round. After months of waiting, the Steelers finally signed Rodgers to a one-year deal in early June.

While Rodgers contemplated retirement after a disappointing two-year run with the New York Jets, he ultimately chose to join Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. And the team’s new top receiver, DK Metcalf, played a major role in that decision.

“He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said of Metcalf on The Pat McAfee Show, per NFL.com. “Conversations that we had, and just the kind of person that he is,” Rodgers added.

Can DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers elevate the Steelers offense?

The Steelers added Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, creating a tantalizing potential duo at receiver with George Pickens. However, Pittsburgh then shipped Pickens off to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving Metcalf as the team’s primary offensive weapon.

Throughout his career Rogers has formed close bonds with his wideouts, evidenced by Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb all joining him during his run in New York. Now Metcalf appears poised to join the ranks of Rodgers’ favorite wideouts.

“He is a solid dude, and he leads by example. The way he practices. The room goes how the top dog goes, and when DK catches the ball and finishes 60 yards to the end zone, it makes everyone else want to do the same thing,” Rodgers said, per NFL.com.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback and the Pro Bowl wideout worked out together over the offseason at UCLA. The throwing session took place after the Steelers had acquired the wideout but well before Rodgers signed with the team. But the unexpected practice built chemistry between the two and seemed to signal that the duo would ultimately team up in Pittsburgh.

Metcalf notably skipped the Steelers’ OTAs but he was present for mandatory minicamp after Rodgers joined the team. The 41-year-old passer will officially begin his partnership with his new favorite receiver against his old team when the Steelers take on the Jets in the 2025 season opener.