The Green Bay Packers are preparing for one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 season — a reunion with former franchise icon Aaron Rodgers, now leading the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the storyline of Rodgers facing his old team naturally dominates headlines, head coach Matt LaFleur insists the focus remains squarely on winning football games. Still, as kickoff approaches, he took a moment to reflect on his long relationship with the future Hall of Famer.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the matchup, LaFleur downplayed the personal narratives but expressed deep respect for Rodgers’ impact on the organization. “We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers,” LaFleur said, per ESPN.

“That’s for you guys to talk about. We’ve got a lot of love and respect for Aaron. What he’s done here — he’s a Hall of Famer. We had a lot of great moments together, but this game isn’t about that.”

LaFleur also noted that only a handful of current Packers players actually shared the field with Rodgers, emphasizing that Green Bay’s locker room is focused on the present, not the past. “I don’t even know if many of these guys played with him,” LaFleur said. “There’s a few, but that’s for you guys.”

Rob Demovsky of ESPN later reported that LaFleur went a step further, offering genuine praise for Rodgers’ mentorship of Jordan Love during their time together in Green Bay. “I think [Rodgers] was awesome with him,” LaFleur said.

Article Continues Below

“He did a great job being supportive, trying to give him nuggets, and I think Jordan leaned into that.” The coach added that his personal relationship with Rodgers remains “great,” describing their collaboration as one he truly appreciated.

LaFleur’s comments come as the Packers ride the momentum of a hard-fought 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals — a game that showcased both his trust in Love and his evolving coaching mindset. Late in the fourth quarter, LaFleur famously reversed course on a potential game-tying field goal, opting instead to go for it on fourth down after seeing Love’s determination. The gamble paid off, as Love converted the play and set up the game-winning touchdown.

Afterward, LaFleur summed up his bold approach with a now-viral phrase: “Scared money don’t make money.” The decision highlighted the growing trust between coach and quarterback, as well as a new level of confidence permeating the locker room.

With the Packers sitting atop the NFC North at 4-1-1, LaFleur and Love are looking to keep their momentum rolling. Still, as Green Bay prepares to face Rodgers for the first time since his departure, mutual respect, not rivalry, defines the tone. For LaFleur, it’s less about nostalgia and more about the continuation of a legacy that both men helped build.