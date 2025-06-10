Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Frazier says that Aaron Rodgers sent a message to his new teammates. Frazier says Rodgers told the players he is committed to winning there this season.

“He talked today (Tuesday,) and said he is all in from now on,” Frazier said to reporters at Steelers minicamp Tuesday, per The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers center Zach Frazier said Aaron Rodgers addressed the team this morning and told them he’s all in from here on pic.twitter.com/L0ZSSdScl7 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers ended months of speculation that he would sign with Pittsburgh, when he agreed to a one-year deal right before minicamp. There were rumors swirling everywhere that Rodgers may not sign, or decide to retire.

Rodgers takes over a Steelers team looking to return to the postseason in 2025. The squad lost both starting quarterbacks from last season to free agency. Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets, while Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants.

The new Steelers quarterback spent his last two seasons with the Jets. He joins a quarterback room that includes rookie Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson.

The Steelers have pressure to win in 2025

There are big expectations from Steelers fans this season, as Pittsburgh has gone nearly a decade without winning a playoff game. Head coach Mike Tomlin is under pressure to win.

Pittsburgh worked this offseason to find a reliable quarterback. The Steelers reportedly tried to re-sign Fields, while also working to bring in Matthew Stafford. When those options didn't work out, the franchise turned their sights to Rodgers.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth about $13.65 million, so Pittsburgh is making an expensive pledge to him. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback ironically defeated Tomlin and the Steelers for a Super Bowl championship 15 years ago, when he played for Green Bay.

Steelers minicamp opened on Tuesday. Pittsburgh got some bad news at the start of camp, as defensive star T.J. Watt didn't show. Watt is in negotiations with the team on a new contract, and talks appear to not be going well.

Mandatory minicamp continues through Thursday for Pittsburgh.