With the 2025 NFL schedule now out, the focus has become clear. It's time to prepare for another long season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to once again return to the playoffs in 2025. At the moment however, it seems as if the team is missing a clear starter at the most important position in the game: quarterback. As rumors continue to swirl around the team and free agent Aaron Rodgers, Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith discussed the rumors on NFL Network's “The Insiders.” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network posted his thoughts and more on X, formerly Twitter.

“If (Aaron Rodgers) does sign with us, it’s going to be really exciting to have him.” #Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith joined The Insiders on @nflnetwork to talk offseason workouts, the team’s QB situation, how to reverse sear the perfect steak and more. pic.twitter.com/DUJlEDOycK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the moment, Rodgers would likely be the best choice for the Steelers. There aren't too many teams that Rodgers could still join and compete for a starting job. Pittsburgh would likely be his best choice for one more starting run. So, will Highsmith's prediction earlier Thursday come true?

Will Aaron Rodgers finally commit to Steelers?

If the rumors and Highsmith's wish come true, then Rodgers would almost certainly be the runaway favorite to start. He'd also likely mentor sixth-round pick Will Howard, who could turn into starter material if developed properly. Rodgers has always been willing to help coach and guide a young quarterback, and that is likely something that Pittsburgh would ask him to assist with.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, the name of the game has long been a strong rushing attack complimented by a passing attack. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has called his attack based on that philosophy. Would Rodgers cede control and input in an offense where he likely will be just a piece of the puzzle? At this point in his career, what does the likely future Hall of Famer have to lose?