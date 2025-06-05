It hasn't exactly been the most action-packed offseason thus far for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off of yet another Wild Card round exit in the playoffs. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have moved on to the Big Apple this spring, and the Steelers drafted Will Howard out of Ohio State in this past NFL draft to give themselves more options at the quarterback position.

However, most eyes are still on future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to make a free agent decision this offseason after parting ways with the New York Jets.

Recently, former Steelers backup quarterback Charlie Batch took to the Up & Adams Show to relay his thoughts on the situation.

“He is a free agent. He gets a chance to do whatever he wants to do,” said Batch. “And for whatever reason, the Steelers weren't able to lock him up since he was released from the Jets, and here he is now taking his time on making a decision. But they have to move forward, because they brought Mason Rudolph here in the offseason. Of course he has to answer that question as it relates to when Aaron could potentially show, and then you have to now mentor a young Will Howard who was drafted here.”

A long wait for the Steelers

Last year made it evident that Aaron Rodgers is no longer anywhere close to the MVP version of himself that fans saw with the Green Bay Packers.

Still, with the ineptitude that the Steelers have endured at the quarterback position over the better part of the last decade, fans will be happy with any marginal improvement in that area, even if it means having to put up with the occasional Rodgers headache.

Rodgers hasn't given an exact timetable on when fans can expect a decision from him, although it's safe to assume that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers would like to know which direction their quarterback position is going in next season sooner rather than later.