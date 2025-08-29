The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL's most successful teams in the modern era. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to have a losing season since taking the helm back in 2007. Pittsburgh took a big swing this offseason when it added Aaron Rodgers to the roster. However, the move didn't come without drama. Both DeShon Elliott and Cam Heyward threw jabs at the veteran.

Rodgers took a long time to finally decide to sign with the Steelers this summer. Before he did, Elliott and Heyward voiced their impatience. Elliott went as far as to tell the quarterback that he should “leave his a** at the retirement home”. On the other hand, Heyward wanted Rodgers to make a decision instead of drawing the process out. At the end of the day, he is their new teammate.

Elliot appeared on Heyward's podcast, Not Just Football, to talk about the upcoming season. However, he took the time to apologize to his quarterback for what he said. According to him, Rodgers has proven him wrong and still has a lot to give at the NFL level.

“Anyone that knows me, I usually speak my mind very openly. A lot of times I’m not wrong, this time I was wrong,” Elliott said. “I’m being real. I always say things that people know is right but probably shouldn’t be said. But he’s proven me wrong fully. Great person, great football player. Everyone knows he’s a great football player, he’s a Hall of Fame player. But the way he’s made it easy for everybody to welcome him with open arms. When he walked to the building he instantly had that meeting. And he was like, ‘Hey bro, I understand I was probably a distraction at the time, but I’m here. I’m locked in with you guys.’ So I appreciate him for doing that. And I could just tell he’s very himself, and I can appreciate somebody who’s always going to be himself.”

Heyward also apologized for his comments earlier in the offseason. Both players, along with Tomlin, hope that Rodgers can help the team find its way back into the AFC playoffs and make some noise.