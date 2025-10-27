The Pittsburgh Steelers were not able to help Aaron Rodgers get a win against his former team, losing to the Green Bay Packers 35-25. The Steelers had control of the game in the first half, but it was the second half that doomed them. The Packers scored 28 points in the half, with 21 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Steelers only had nine points in the second half.

The Steelers were on their way to scoring in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit, but DK Metcalf got into an altercation with Quay Walker, where he got in his face and poked his eye. That gave the Steelers a 15-yard penalty and hurt them as they tried to drive the field.

#Steelers WR DK Metcalf tried poking Packers LB Quay Walker in the eye. He got a 15-yard penalty for it. pic.twitter.com/NAArsKYhzG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Social media made sure to let Metcalf know he didn't make the best decision with his actions.

“Cost them the game, from 3rd and 2 to 3rd and 17 packers scored right after that,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“DK really trying to play Mortal Kombat instead of football. Bro went for an Eye Fatality mid-drive. Fifteen yards wasn’t enough they should’ve handed him a controller and told him to sit the next quarter out,” another user wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Welcome to what Seahawks fans have been dealing with for years! Man is such a hothead, and he doesn’t mind if it affects his team negatively,” a third user wrote.

Steelers looking to regroup after Packers loss

Metcalf's penalty wasn't the only thing that cost the Steelers a win on Sunday Night Football, and the entire team knows they have to be better. Cam Heyward mentioned how the team doesn't have much fight in them right now, and how they need to focus on the game instead of what the referees are calling.

We can’t let penalties or stuff that goes against you affect your heart in the game,” Heyward said via Joe Rutter. “When you’ve got a love affair with this game, there has got to always be a buy-in.”

After being up 20-7 going into halftime, some would think that the Steelers were in the driver's seat for the game and would continue to pile up the points. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and they have dropped their second game in a row. Things won't get easier for them as they face the Indianapolis Colts next week, another team has been playing well this season.