Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis questioned the team’s physical edge ahead of its Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland.

Bettis, a Hall of Famer and cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s physical identity during his career, expressed concern over the team’s ability to impose its trademark toughness.

“The Steelers believe in being physical. That’s an area of concern right now. The Steelers haven’t been the Steelers of old,” Bettis told Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports on Saturday.

The Steelers’ offensive struggles have underscored his remarks. Entering Week 4, Pittsburgh ranks 31st in the league in rushing, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. The team has managed only 189 rushing yards on 67 attempts, with one touchdown on the ground.

Defensively, the Steelers have also fallen short of their traditional standard. Pittsburgh ranks 25th against the run, surrendering 418 rushing yards at 4.3 yards per carry across 97 attempts. Opponents have scored four rushing touchdowns and converted a league-high 31 rushing first downs.

The secondary has not fared much better. The Steelers sit 25th in pass defense, allowing 781 yards on 66 completions. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 11.8 yards per reception, finding the end zone five times while moving the chains on 35 receiving first downs.

Sunday’s contest at Dublin’s Croke Park carries historic significance for the league and cultural ties for the Steelers. The Rooney family, who own the franchise, emigrated from Ireland, and the late Dan Rooney served as the U.S. ambassador to the country.

But for Pittsburgh, the focus remains on improving in the trenches. The team’s physicality — once a hallmark — has been called into question by one of its greatest players as it looks to stabilize its season.

Kickoff between the Steelers (2-1) and Vikings (2-1) is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.