NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declared with certainty that professional football will return to Ireland, making a bold “no doubt” proclamation ahead of the league’s first-ever regular-season game in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin on Saturday, Goodell expressed confidence in the success of Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.

“I have no doubt this will be incredibly successful. I also have no doubt we’ll be back,” Goodell said, according to Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports.

The game marks another milestone in the NFL’s international expansion. This season, the league scheduled a record seven contests abroad. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers opened Week 1 in São Paulo, Brazil, while additional games are being played in London and Berlin. Madrid will also host its first NFL game on Nov. 16, when the Miami Dolphins face the Washington Commanders.

Goodell told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor that the league’s ultimate goal is to schedule 16 international games annually, ensuring each team participates in one. He added that Asia is likely the next target market, with the NFL already committed to hosting a game in Australia in 2026.

“We are serious about being a global sport,” Goodell said. “Every time we play an international game, fans say they want more. I really, truly believe our game can and will be global. Our job is to share our game with the rest of the world.”

The Steelers’ presence in Dublin carries symbolic weight. The Rooney family, longtime owners of the franchise, emigrated from Ireland, and the late Dan Rooney once served as the U.S. ambassador to the country. Goodell acknowledged that Pittsburgh had lobbied hard for the opportunity to play in Ireland.

“The Steelers were pushing us very hard to get the Steelers over here,” Goodell said.

Sunday’s contest will also set the stage for a challenging travel stretch for Minnesota. After facing Pittsburgh in Dublin, the Vikings will remain overseas to play the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The NFL has steadily expanded its international footprint since staging its first regular-season game outside the United States in 2005. Interest has grown in Europe and South America, with attendance and television ratings providing further incentive for the league to broaden its global schedule.

Kickoff between the Steelers (2-1) and Vikings (2-1) is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The matchup at Croke Park represents not only a landmark moment for Ireland but also a key step in the NFL’s broader plan to establish itself as a truly global league.