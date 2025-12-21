While the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to advance to a 9-6 record on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, DK Metcalf was seen getting into it with a fan on the sidelines. It's not entirely clear what led to the altercation, but it ended with Metcalf throwing a punch at the fan.

The 28-year-old wide receiver threw a strike at a Lions fan in the stands after the two seemingly exchanged words. Metcalf walked away from the stands immediately and stood on the sideline near the field after the incident.

DK Metcalf got into it with a Lions fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/0CdiZ0jf3r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.