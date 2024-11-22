Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens engaging with an opposing player on the field has nearly become an every-game occurrence and in Week 12, it was Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. On the final play of the game, Pickens took offense to Newsome's physicality in the end zone and attempted to throw the defender off of him, leading to a small post-game struggle.

After the game, Pickens declined interview requests before finally giving his thoughts on the incident, calling it “nothing,” per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pickens would end up being held back by stadium security after the fact, allowing Newsome to leave and the tension to settle. The play resulted in an incomplete Hail Mary attempt from Russell Wilson, giving the Browns a 24-19 win.

George Pickens appeared to be fighting with a Browns defender on the Hail Mary attempt, and he had to be held back near the stands after the play. He declined postgame interview requests. pic.twitter.com/PQTx28XiwS — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 22, 2024 Expand Tweet

None of Pickens' teammates were able to shed light on the situation, as nobody other than Pickens himself appeared to have an understanding of the fight.

“I don't know what was going on,” Steelers recent trade acquisition Mike Williams said, via team reporter Brian Batko. “I was looking for him and then I seen him in the stands so I just went over there to get him.”

Steelers drop to 8-3 with Week 12 loss

In a game covered in snow and high-speed winds, Pickens recorded just four catches for 48 yards on the evening. He received a team-high seven targets but finished third in receiving yards behind Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth. Pickens also failed to reach the end zone with Austin pulling in Wilson's only touchdown pass of the game.

The Steelers dropped to 8-3 with the loss that ended their five-game win streak. It was their first loss since losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Pittsburgh's next chance to bounce back will come in Week 13 when they remain on the road in Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be the first meeting between the two NFC North rivals. The following week, in Week 14, the Steelers and Browns will meet again in Acrisure Stadium.