The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make this offseason regarding the quarterback situation. Last year, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both got significant playing time, and the Steelers did end up making the playoffs. However, the offense stalled out at the end of the season, and that was a big reason why the team didn't go anywhere once they made it to the postseason. Both Wilson and Fields are no longer under contract, so Pittsburgh has to find a solution for their QB situation.

Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields are hot commodities in the NFL right now, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Steelers wanted to test the waters with a new QB. However, according to general manager Omar Khan, re-signing both Wilson and Fields would be the ideal scenario for Pittsburgh.

“I've gotten that question a lot this week so far, obviously. I'll say this, you know, we went into last year understanding that all three of our quarterbacks were going into the last year of their deals,” Omar Khan said in an interview with Judy Battista. “And here we are this year. It was a good experience with all three of those guys, you know, we'd like to, in an ideal world, we'd like to have a combination of the three guys back on our roster. But as we stand right now, you know, no one's signed, so all options are on the table. Had conversations with Russ' group and Justin's group, and they've been positive, and I truly believe both of them would like to be here. And you know, the conversations continue, and we'll see where it goes.”

In terms of when the Steelers want to get something done, the answer is as soon as possible. However, it doesn't always go down that way.

“You always say sooner than later,” Khan said. “But the reality is, when we do sign a quarterback or acquire a quarterback, that's going to have an impact on all the other positions. So the sooner we have that decision, the better.”

It's clear that the Steelers want to stick with Wilson and Fields, but there is a chance that they have to go another route. At this moment in time, they have to keep their options available.

“Preferably we, you know, we have the two guys we have between Russ and Justin,” Khan said. “That's our first preference. But the reality is, we don't have a guy under contract, so until that happens, you know, all options have to be on the table for us.”

The QB situation is certainly high on the Steelers' offseason to-do list, and the sooner they get this figured out, the better.