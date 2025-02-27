The past four years have been a roller coaster ride for Najee Harris, who has never failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards despite constant inefficiency. With the Pittsburgh Steelers declining his fifth-year option, the former first-round pick will hit free agency in the 2025 NFL offseason, likely resulting in a change of scenery.

Harris, 26, will become an unrestricted free agent in March. While high volume has led to statistical success with the Steelers, Harris' versatility would be even better in a different system, according to ESPN team reporter Brooke Pryor.

“While the durable Harris surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in Pittsburgh, he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in his Steelers career,” Pryor wrote. “Harris is a powerful, bruising back and has an underutilized ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. An offense that allows him to be versatile could help him surge in a second act.”

Going back to his rookie season in 2021, Harris is the fifth-leading rusher over the past four years. He trails just Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs in that frame. However, in that same period, he has never reached the league-average 4.4 yards per carry in a single season.

The entire Steelers offense endured a systematic change in 2024 with the hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. Smith's notoriously run-heavy scheme did not change much for Harris, as his rushing numbers remained in line with his status quo.

Who should Steelers RB Najee Harris sign with in free agency?

While Harris is not considered a premier running back in the league, he is one of the top backfield options of the 2025 NFL free agency class. The entire class could benefit from the success free agent running backs had in 2024. Several teams who splurged on a free agent running back in 2024 — including the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens — received an immediate payoff.

Likewise, several Super Bowl hopefuls are in need of a new running back in 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are all in dire need of backfield reinforcements. Several others, including the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, are not yet in title contention but could also be willing to dig deep into their pockets for rushing help.

As a former first-round pick, Harris has the name value and statistical production to command an increased payday. He would be a nice addition to the Chiefs, Cowboys or Browns, each of whom struggled in the red zone and in short-yardage situations in 2024. Harris lacks the speed to be a true big-play threat but is still an effective inside rusher with above-average pass-protection skills.