The Pittsburgh Steelers advance to a 4-1 record after earning a 23-9 Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh's defense was just too much for Cleveland to handle on Sunday. After the contest, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. let wide receiver Jerry Jeudy know about it.

During the postgame press conference, Porter, who is 25 years old, hit Jeudy with an epic clapback, according to Steelers beat writer Alan Saunders. The third-year pro called out Jeudy for talking a lot before the game, and offered some advice in his postgame comments.

“He does a lotta talking,” said Joey Porter Jr. “He's gotta worry about himself. Right now he's gotta handle this L.”

#Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., on his budding rivalry with #Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: "He got a lot of talking to do. I wasn't really worried about him. He's gotta handle that L." With some commentary from Darius Slay. pic.twitter.com/P8Ogw1mOP7 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 12, 2025

Article Continues Below

The 26-year-old wideout didn't make headlines leading up to the contest with any trash-talking. However, Jerry Jeudy has talked plenty of trash to his opponents in the past. Regardless, Joey Porter. Jr. had to let Jeudy know that he had his number throughout the Week 6 matchup.

Jeudy finished the game with five receptions for 43 yards. Porter held him check and appeared to force the sixth-year wideout to make mistakes, per Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. There was a play where Joey Porter Jr. seemed to have baited Jerry Jeudy into a penalty.

“Joey Porter Jr. baits Jerry Jeudy into a personal foul penalty to create 2nd and 24. Jalen Ramsey with a good open field tackle to force 3rd and 19. Steelers rush 4, and it's a drop from Jeudy. Browns to punt.”

The Steelers move on to Week 7, where they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a “Thursday Night Football” matchup.