Fresh off a narrow 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns will look to right the ship against another division rival this coming Sunday. Week 2 will bring a trip to Baltimore to play the Ravens. As the team prepares to attempt to capture their first win of 2025 in Baltimore, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy spoke with the press after practice on Wednesday. ESPN's David Oyefusi asked Jeudy about the Ravens' secondary, then shared the veteran's taunt via X (formerly Twitter).

“Question to Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: What challenges do the Ravens secondary present?” Oyefusi posted on Wednesday. “Jeudy: ‘No challenges.'”

Jeudy's taunt is certainly a bold one. The Ravens' secondary is loaded with veteran talent. Although they might not have had their best performance this past Sunday night in Buffalo, there's a reason why Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the MVP last year. It's safe to say he's good at picking apart defenses. Will Browns starter Joe Flacco have similar success on Sunday? Or will Jeudy's take on Baltimore's secondary fall flat?

The Browns look to capture first win of the season over the Ravens

The Ravens had their own narrow defeat in Week 1, as Allen and the Bills stormed back in the fourth quarter to win 41-40. Both teams will be looking to capture their first win of 2025 on Sunday. While Baltimore will be favored, it's probably safe to say that the Browns will at least put up a fight. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry could lose their jobs if this season doesn't go well. A win in the Ravens' home stadium will certainly help their case.

Furthermore, Flacco has unfinished business with the franchise that drafted him. Although his tenure ended once Jackson took over the lead role, the veteran was the Ravens' starter when they won their lone Super Bowl under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Flacco feels at home in Stefanski's system. His targets, led by Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, do as well. Will Jeudy, Flacco, and the rest of the Browns offense engineer an upset at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon?