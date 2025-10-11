The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Their addition to the roster involves K.J. Henry.

Pittsburgh confirmed the signing of Henry on Friday, per NFL insider Mike Garofolo. The young pass rusher will be on the team's practice squad for the time being.

“The #Steelers are signing former #Browns DE K.J Henry to their practice squad. Henry had a brief stop with the #Eagles over the past week and now joins the other PA team after a workout earlier this week,” Garofolo wrote.

Henry has been in the NFL since 2023, representing five teams in his career prior to joining Pittsburgh. He appeared in 14 games with the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. In that span, he made 22 tackles, five TFLs, three quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.

What's next for Steelers after signing K.J. Henry

The Steelers boost their depth in the pass rushing department by bringing in K.J. Henry's services. While it's only a practice roster move, it will serve to help in preparation for their upcoming matchup.

Pittsburgh is off to a solid 3-1 start to the 2025 NFL season. They have beaten the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings while their only loss came in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers continue preparation for their matchup against the Browns, taking place on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. After that, they will be on the road for their next contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET.