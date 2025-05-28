After he did not attend the first day of OTAs, sports anchor Joy Taylor ripped the quarterback the Steelers are rumored to sign, Aaron Rodgers, for his no-show.

During an episode of Speak, Taylor went on a fiery rant about Rodgers. She was not happy, questioning his “pride,” “dignity,” and “respect for the game.”

“This is the Pittsburgh Steelers — they are coached by a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season, and we're sitting around talking about Aaron Rodgers is not there on the first day of OTAs,” Taylor said. “Mandatory or not, where is your pride? Where is your dignity? Where's your respect for the game? Where's the respect for this organization?

“What are we talking about? He's never played there before — he doesn't know any of his teammates; he doesn't know the streets to get to the facility; he doesn't know the doctors; he doesn't know the rehab crew. He doesn't know anybody — he doesn't know where to get his smoothies. Why would you not be there? Why am I supposed to take this seriously?” she continued.

She clarified that it is not like Rodgers is a 22-year veteran with the Steelers. If he signs with them, it would be his first year with the team. Plus, Rodgers has had a rocky last three years — missing the playoffs in 2022, missing most of 2023 with an Achilles rupture, and going 5-12 in 2024.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers?

Currently, Rodgers is still a free agent, which may explain his absence from Steelers OTAs. Once he signs with them, it will be a different story. It appears that it's a foregone conclusion that the four-time NFL MVP will sign with Pittsburgh, but he is still contemplating his future.

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. However, his last few years have been rocky since going 13-3 in three straight seasons from 2019-21.

In his last season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, Rodgers went 8-9. The Packers missed the playoffs, and he threw over 10 interceptions for the first time in a dozen years.

He then was traded by the Packers to the New York Jets. His first season was a disaster, as he ruptured his Achilles tendon four snaps into the season.

He returned a year later to the team. Rodgers and the Jets went 5-12, and the team then released him. Now, he is figuring out where he will play his 21st season in the NFL, if anywhere at all.