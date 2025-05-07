May 7, 2025 at 11:48 AM ET

Joy Taylor is doubling down on transparency. The Fox Sports host and podcast personality recently delivered a string of bold revelations about her love life, including her surprising openness to older men — much older, per Complex.

On a recent episode of The Truth After Dark with Paul Pierce and Azar Farideh, Taylor didn’t hold back. Asked about her dating age range, the 38-year-old media star said she won’t date anyone younger than 25, calling it a “grown-a** man” age. “Young men are very aggressive,” she added, noting that they have no hesitation when it comes to her age. “They do not care how old I am.”

Joy Taylor, 38, reveals she’s open to dating men as young as 25 — and says she believes it’s a red flag if a man claims to be a ‘man of God', making it clear she wouldn’t date a religious man. (🎥 The Truth After Dark/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/dEP7WGhtqq — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

But what caught everyone off guard was her response to the other end of the age spectrum.

“If you see me pull up with a 70-year-old, don’t ask any f***ing questions,” Taylor said with a laugh. “He’s got a plane. I’m doing this for all of us.” The remark, though delivered in jest, also underscored her interest in the confidence and charm older men tend to bring. “They got all the stories,” she said. “They appreciate you, they’re sweet, and they don’t waste time.”

Her own rules, no apologies

Taylor, who recently relaunched her Two Personal podcast solo after parting ways with co-host Taylor Rooks, has made it clear that she’s not interested in playing by traditional rules. Whether it’s her sex drive — which she described as “every day” on a recent episode — or her disinterest in dating men who lead with religion, Taylor is painting a picture of a woman in charge of her own narrative.

“I am less and less interested in a religious man,” she shared. “I’ve had some negative experiences with people who lead with that.” That sentiment, combined with her candid commentary on libido and love, has sparked widespread conversation across social media — not all of it positive, but certainly all of it buzzing.

Taylor knows she’s a polarizing figure, but she’s not trying to please anyone. As she put it, “I say this tenderly because I am 38 f***ing years old.”