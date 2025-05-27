The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an awkward phase as a franchise. Pittsburgh is still a winning organization, evidence by their long streak of winning seasons under Mike Tomlin. However, the quarterback position is a major unknown. The mystery surrounding the possible signing of Aaron Rodgers does not help matters either. One former Steelers played believes this is a low point for the organization.

Ryan Clark proclaimed the downfall of the Steelers in an epic rant on First Take on Tuesday.

“Doesn’t it feel like we’re talking about how far the mighty have fallen? Like this is the Pittsburgh Steelers, this is an organization that’s only had three coaches over the last century,” Clark said. “They are the picture of stability, they are the picture of understanding how an organization is supposed to be run. So to have Aaron Rodgers out here doing podcasts, and doing appearances and talking about, no I won’t go to Chicago, or I might be with the team that plays in Chicago. Throwing with DK Metcalf. Lets do business how business should be done and find a person to man that quarterback room and find a way to win.”

Clark cannot believe that the Steelers are putting up with the nonsense surrounding Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh has a storied history as a franchise with multiple Super Bowl victories. It is surprising to see the Steelers play games with Rodgers so late into the offseason.

Steelers seem destined to sign Aaron Rodgers, but on his timeline

It is impossible to tell when Aaron Rodgers will finally make up his mind about the Steelers.

The one thing that seems to be certain is that Pittsburgh has lost control of the situation.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk declared that the Steelers are stuck in the Aaron Rodgers situation in a recent article.

“The Steelers are stuck,” Florio said. “They’ve made their deal. They’ve surrendered the power to Rodgers. And they’ve done it happily, because they know he’ll be far better than any quarterback they’d have since Ben Roethlisberger retired.”

Steelers ownership has previously stated that they would not wait forever for Rodgers. Now that declaration is being put to the test.

Rodgers is about to pass a natural deadline that many NFL experts believe could be a point of no return.

“When will Rodgers show up? The answer is equally obvious: Whenever he wants,” Florio concluded.

It will be interesting to see how this situation progresses as NFL teams being organized team activities this summer.