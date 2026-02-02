Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach, days after Mike Tomlin informed the franchise that he would be stepping down in the wake of their latest playoff loss. Still, numerous vacancies exist along the Pittsburgh staff, including at offensive coordinator.

On Monday morning, more information came to light on another candidate whom the Steelers are circling for that role.

“The Steelers are interviewing Saints QB coach Scott Tolzien today for their offensive coordinator job, per source,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter. “Tolzien, 38, played for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay and coached with him in Dallas. He spent last week as the American team’s OC at the Senior Bowl.”

Coaches have long been known to bring in people with whom they have a previous connection to their new staffs, and Tolzien would certainly fit that bill if McCarthy were to hire him.

It makes sense that the Steelers would have interest in Tolzien, considering that Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, with whom Tolzien worked this past season, largely blew away expectations in his rookie year, playing very well for New Orleans down the stretch of the season.

Of course, the Steelers have some major questions of their own at the current juncture. Most pundits seem to think that last year's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will not be back in the Steel City next season, and the team doesn't exactly have a solid fallback option in place.

The team drafted former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard last year, but it's unclear if McCarthy and the rest of the Pittsburgh brass view him as a real solution at the position over the long haul.

In any case, the Steelers will want to get the offensive coordinator position filled sooner rather than later as the offseason continues.