Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is opening up about the possibility of adding Aaron Rodgers to the team. Tomlin said that the Steelers met with Rodgers and had a productive meeting getting to know him, per ESPN.

There is no definite update on Rodgers as of yet. Pittsburgh is considering signing him, as the team looks to once again overhaul its quarterback room this season. Tomlin says the evaluation of what to do at the position is ongoing.

Rodgers is looking for a home after parting ways with the New York Jets after last year.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are looking for a quarterback after both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson signed deals with other teams. Fields is now with the Jets, while Wilson is going to suit up for the New York Giants.

The Steelers are entering a vitally important 2025 season

There's a ton of pressure for the Steelers to get this right at quarterback. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs consistently in recent years, but it has been ages since the team played for a Super Bowl.

Tomlin also enters the 2025 campaign on a hot seat. A lot of Steelers fans are very angry at Tomlin right now for losing in the Wild Card round yet again this past season. Pittsburgh bowed to Baltimore in the AFC Playoffs.

Rodgers could be the answer at quarterback, but there's no doubt it is a risk. The veteran quarterback underachieved while playing the last two seasons in New York. Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season due to injury. In 2024, he was playing for two different head coaches as Robert Saleh got canned midway through a disastrous season.

The Steelers may go in a different direction than Rodgers. Pittsburgh is rumored to be very interested in drafting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The team could also choose to sign more than one quarterback, bringing in several options.

Time will tell how this all shapes up for the Steelers moving forward.