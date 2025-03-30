Former Alabama football player Jalen Milroe is getting some rave reviews, following his Pro Day performance. Milroe turned heads while performing for NFL scouts.

“Milroe's draft range is still pretty wide — I had him going in Round 3 in my latest mock draft– but he made a statement at his pro day,” ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller wrote for the outlet.

The Alabama quarterback apparently had a strong day with his 40-yard dash, as well as his practice throws. Milroe even had a larger hand measurement than what had been previously reported.

“When I think about strong pro day workouts in this cycle, my mind immediately goes to Jalen Milroe,” Miller added.

Milroe finished the 2024 season at Alabama throwing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Alabama quarterback did have 11 interceptions. The Crimson Tide football team finished the season with a 9-4 record.

Jalen Milroe had a good career with Alabama's football team

Milroe spent four seasons at Alabama. He was recruited by legendary coach Nick Saban, and decided to stay for the first season of new coach Kalen DeBoer's tenure.

Even though DeBoer didn't have an outstanding first year in Tuscaloosa, the coach and Monroe led Alabama to some big victories. The largest win of the year was arguably against Georgia. Milroe threw for 374 yards and two touchdowns in the game. The Crimson Tide won 41-34.

Milroe finished his Alabama career with 6,016 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes. He led Alabama to the College Football Playoff in the 2023 season, where the squad lost to eventual champion Michigan. That season the Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship with Milroe.

The quarterback's accolades also occurred off the field. Milroe was the recipient of the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy. It is an award that goes to a college football player that shows excellent work in community service, academics and athletics. Previous winners of the award include Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington and Tim Tebow.

There's reportedly one NFL team already interested in drafting Milroe. Sports commentator Colin Cowherd revealed who that team is on his show recently.

“I'm told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe,” Cowherd said on his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Pittsburgh is one NFL team looking for a quarterback. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields signed with other franchises this offseason.

“I have been told the Steelers, they are looking around at all these AFC quarterbacks. Milroe is the most athletically gifted guy to come out of this draft at that position since Lamar Jackson,” Cowherd added. “They need special at quarterback.”

The NFL Draft begins on April 24. Milroe is hoping to hear his name called early on in the event.