There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding linebacker TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. Watt isn't satisfied with his current contract, and he is holding out for a better deal. The Steelers just started minicamp, and Watt did not show up. The Steelers are hoping to get a deal done soon so that Watt will return, but an agreement has not been reached.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media on Tuesday, and the TJ Watt situation was obviously a big topic of discussion. Tomlin doesn't seem too worried about Watt's absence, but he does hope to reach an agreement soon so that one of his best players returns to the team.

“Certainly we'd like him to be here, but certainly not surprised about where we are,” Mike Tomlin said, according to a post from Chris Adamski. “We've expressed the desire to get the business done, he has as well, so we'll continue to work. We've been here before.”

Watt is about to enter the final year of his current contract, and he is set to make roughly $21 million for his base salary in 2025. Watt is hoping to reach a deal with the Steelers that will get him paid like one of the best players in the NFL.

TJ Watt was selected by the Steelers with the 30th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after he spent his college days at Wisconsin. It didn't take Watt long to emerge as one of the best defensive players in the league as he finished with 13 sacks during his second year in the league, and he has since led the NFL in sacks in three different seasons. He finished with 15 in 2020, 19 in 2023 and 22.5 in 2021.

It sounds like both parties want to get this done as soon as possible, but they clearly aren't on the same page right now given the current situation. We'll see if the Steelers can work something out with their star soon.